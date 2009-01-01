pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 1 of 1
  1. Today, 02:53 PM #1
    Starvin48
    Starvin48 is online now
    Top Dog Starvin48's Avatar
    Join Date
    Mar 2004
    Location
    North of Detroit, way south of Heaven
    Age
    45
    Posts
    1,550

    2003 SX-R in Macomb County, MI - Stock Class - $4,200

    I'm over my limit of skis. I never thought I'd be getting rid of this one. It's the Starvin Marvin 48 green Kawi stocker.

    Up for grabs is a perfectly running, super fun and reliable stock class boat that's been used for lake riding very occasionally over the past few years. Never been in salt. It was originally set up by Jerry Schmidt back in the day, and remains in that configuration where there was a change in water cooling and gaskets, etc.

    UMI 0-degree bars
    Solas custom prop
    TBM ride plate
    I don't know which intake grate is on there (gotta look)
    NO front or rear sponsons
    JetWorks flow control valves here and there
    Custom exhaust restrictor
    Probably other things

    That's all I really remember at this moment. If you're looking for a quick, fun, reliable SX-R that doesn't look like the rest of them (and you live close), this one's for you.

    I will put up more pics later; just had a moment to put up the post. I peeled off the PWC PartShop, but everything else is still there.

    Thanks for looking!
    Attached Images Attached Images
    Last edited by Starvin48; Today at 02:55 PM.
    If at first you don't succeed...
    Don't Skydive.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 