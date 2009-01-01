Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2003 SX-R in Macomb County, MI - Stock Class - $4,200 #1 Top Dog Join Date Mar 2004 Location North of Detroit, way south of Heaven Age 45 Posts 1,550 2003 SX-R in Macomb County, MI - Stock Class - $4,200 I'm over my limit of skis. I never thought I'd be getting rid of this one. It's the Starvin Marvin 48 green Kawi stocker.



Up for grabs is a perfectly running, super fun and reliable stock class boat that's been used for lake riding very occasionally over the past few years. Never been in salt. It was originally set up by Jerry Schmidt back in the day, and remains in that configuration where there was a change in water cooling and gaskets, etc.



UMI 0-degree bars

Solas custom prop

TBM ride plate

I don't know which intake grate is on there (gotta look)

NO front or rear sponsons

JetWorks flow control valves here and there

Custom exhaust restrictor

Probably other things



That's all I really remember at this moment. If you're looking for a quick, fun, reliable SX-R that doesn't look like the rest of them (and you live close), this one's for you.



I will put up more pics later; just had a moment to put up the post. I peeled off the PWC PartShop, but everything else is still there.



Thanks for looking! Attached Images Ski Pic.jpg (806.7 KB, 9 views)

DSC02193.JPG (331.5 KB, 9 views)

