Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: What's a blown up Ultra 150 worth? #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Aug 2016 Location California Posts 214 What's a blown up Ultra 150 worth? Stumbled across a cheap yet clean 99' ultra 150 not running. I am assuming its grenaded....what's it worth in that case? Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules