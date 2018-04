Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1100 STX wiring diagram #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2010 Location Seattle, WA Posts 15 1100 STX wiring diagram I wouldnt be asking if i havent searched under every rock i can find here. Im looking for a wiring diagram for a 99 STX 1100. I have the one for the zxi, its close but not quite.

