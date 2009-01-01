|
|
-
Just moved and summer is close!!!
Hello all, my wife and i just moved to the Sacramento valley area from SoCal and are interested in finding some riding areas up here. Been to Folsom lake a few times but it is a bit of a drive from our Vacaville area. Far west looks like our style since we are normally Havasu regulars, but it is also a far drive... Was wondering about the delta area possibly, any easy spots, or groups that ride there often? Any free spots by any chance? We both ride stand ups. Any info is appreciated
Thanks.
