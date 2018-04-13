Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2000 RX no spark carb #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Mar 2007 Location miami Age 36 Posts 325 2000 RX no spark carb I bought this 2000 Rx with seized motor and corroded elec box. Replaced the lectrical box with a clean used one. After rebuilding my 951 im not getting a spark. Checked grounds and they are good. The electrical box is a dual coil setup and neither coil fires. The trigger coil static test gave me 240 ohms which is within the specs of 190-300 ohms discussed here on this forum. The weird thing is the 2000 Rx shop manual says it should be 18-25 ohms.....See attached



I also get .3v DC at the coil white wires in the electrical box during crank.



I get it to recognize the key and i get two short beeps so i assume its not a major malfuction. Im doing a dynamic test tommorow on the trigger coil to see if i get the .2 to .5 vac at the MPEM plug.



Any ideas! I want to hit the water its got 150psi!

