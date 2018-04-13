I bought this 2000 Rx with seized motor and corroded elec box. Replaced the lectrical box with a clean used one. After rebuilding my 951 im not getting a spark. Checked grounds and they are good. The electrical box is a dual coil setup and neither coil fires. The trigger coil static test gave me 240 ohms which is within the specs of 190-300 ohms discussed here on this forum. The weird thing is the 2000 Rx shop manual says it should be 18-25 ohms.....See attached
I also get .3v DC at the coil white wires in the electrical box during crank.
I get it to recognize the key and i get two short beeps so i assume its not a major malfuction. Im doing a dynamic test tommorow on the trigger coil to see if i get the .2 to .5 vac at the MPEM plug.
Any ideas! I want to hit the water its got 150psi!Screenshot_2018-04-13-23-56-51.png20180412_213452.jpg20180413_193620.jpg