Aquatrax F12x Leaning to the right. Water in hull?
When I put my ski in the water at first it seems perfectly balanced but after a while it is clearly listing to the right to the point where if I turn the wheel to the left and throttle slightly it will almost roll unless I save it with the throttle my question is, is the ski a double Hull and maybe holding water on the right side anybody else have this issue?
