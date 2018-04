Results 1 to 8 of 8 Thread: Kawi 650 carb question #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2004 Location At D River Age 54 Posts 5,061 Kawi 650 carb question I have a fitment question I'm not sure of. A friend has a 650SX and wants to put the 750SX Keihin single carb on it. One is a 28mm, the other a 40mm. Guessing this won't fly on the stock 650 manifold or is the bolt pattern the same? I don't have an issue with porting the manifold but don't know about the bolt pattern. Ski is 250 miles away so I don't have it in my hands to see firsthand. #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Apr 2007 Location SE MI Age 54 Posts 9,638 Re: Kawi 650 carb question Mounting is the same, the bore would definitely have to be opened up. It would be quicker to start with the newer e8mm manifold - less Porto g. Never argue with an idiot, they will drag you down to their level then beat you with experience. #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2004 Location At D River Age 54 Posts 5,061 Re: Kawi 650 carb question Not familiar with the e8mm manifold. What year and model did it come off of? #4 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Apr 2007 Location SE MI Age 54 Posts 9,638 Re: Kawi 650 carb question It's the silver 650 intake, all the 28mm intakes are black. Never argue with an idiot, they will drag you down to their level then beat you with experience. #5 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2004 Location At D River Age 54 Posts 5,061 Re: Kawi 650 carb question Like this?



https://www.ebay.com/itm/Kawasaki-65...da0LhO&vxp=mtr #6 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Apr 2007 Location SE MI Age 54 Posts 9,638 Re: Kawi 650 carb question Nope, that is a 28mm, here's a 38mm, 96 was teal bot the shape is the same for all the 38's.



https://m.ebay.com/itm/NEW-OEM-Kawas...8AAOSwknJXyJm- Never argue with an idiot, they will drag you down to their level then beat you with experience. #7 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2004 Location At D River Age 54 Posts 5,061 Re: Kawi 650 carb question So silver doesn't always mean it is 38mm then? #8 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Apr 2007 Location SE MI Age 54 Posts 9,638 Re: Kawi 650 carb question I apologize, silver is 38mm, the real was only made part of one year (96). All the black ones are 28mm. Never argue with an idiot, they will drag you down to their level then beat you with experience. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

