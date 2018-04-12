|
Sea-doo clean sea project florida shoreline/island clean-up
Melbourne, FL, USA April 13, 2018 To celebrate its 50th anniversary, Sea-Doo is organizing a shoreline/island clean-up effort during the Earth Day weekend. Called the Sea-Doo Clean Sea project, the initiative will take place on April 21st in two Florida locations; Miami Marine Stadium in Miami and Maximo Park in St. Petersburg.
This clean-up effort is to keep our waterways trash-free, so that everyone can enjoy the beauty of nature. The initiative will be powered by volunteers from various personal watercraft (PWC) clubs and Sea-Doo dealers from the local areas and sponsored by Sea-Doo.
At 9 AM ET, on the Saturday of Earth Day weekend, a fleet of PWC owners are invited to gather and then ride out to designated areas to pick up trash and debris from beaches and shorelines. All collected trash will taken to a dedicated drop off location to be picked up for disposal by Waste Management. A delicious, wholesome and earth-friendly lunch will be provided to the first 100 volunteers after the clean up.
Those interested in volunteering for the Sea-Doo Clean Sea Project can find more information at blog.sea-doo.com
CLEAN SEA EVENT DETAILS
Date and Time: Saturday 21 April 2018, 9 AM with 12/1 PM EST trash drop off window
TAMPA/St. PETERSBURG DROP OFF LOCATION: - Trash bags, Gloves, and Event Cap will be provided to first 100 PWC volunteers.
Maximo Park South West Point Beach
Pinellas Point Dr. South & Sunshine Skyway Ln S.
St. Petersburg, FL 33711
MIAMI DROP OFF LOCATION: Location:
Miami Marine Stadium Just west of the old grandstands
3501 Rickenbacker Causeway
Key Biscayne, FL 33149
