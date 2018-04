Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Js550 mikuni carb issues #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Apr 2016 Location England Posts 71 Js550 mikuni carb issues Hi guys, ski was running “ok” so we decided to do a carb rebuild as we don’t know when it was ever done, however now it won’t draw fuel into carb, any ideas? Does anyone have a clear diagram of the carb gaskets orientation? Thanks #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Apr 2007 Location SE MI Age 54 Posts 9,638 Re: Js550 mikuni carb issues Do a search for the "Mikuni Tuning Manual" either here or in Google. It has exploded views and tuning tips. Never argue with an idiot, they will drag you down to their level then beat you with experience. #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 41 Posts 4,928 Re: Js550 mikuni carb issues Usually it's cause the fuel lines get mixed up. http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair



'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS

+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate



'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS

ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate



'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS

light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone

Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) sovereignty Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules