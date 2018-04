Results 1 to 5 of 5 Thread: 93 Sea Doo GTX #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Aug 2017 Location US Age 50 Posts 82 93 Sea Doo GTX Found a mint condition 93 GTX with a blown motor for $300. The engine is white with dual carbs- look like 44 Mikunis? SBT shows two possible engines for a 93 GTX- a 687 and a 587. Are they interchangeable? If im going to buy a complete motor, can I use the bigger of the two? What else would need to be upgraded to pull this off? #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Apr 2007 Location SE MI Age 54 Posts 9,633 Re: 93 Sea Doo GTX It came with a 657 and dual 38mm Mikunis. Great stable and fun ski. Never argue with an idiot, they will drag you down to their level then beat you with experience. #3 PWCToday Regular Join Date Aug 2017 Location US Age 50 Posts 82 Re: 93 Sea Doo GTX Originally Posted by BLRider Originally Posted by It came with a 657 and dual 38mm Mikunis. Great stable and fun ski. #4 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Apr 2007 Location SE MI Age 54 Posts 9,633 Re: 93 Sea Doo GTX Mine may be a 94 but it's all original and it has the 657 (not the 657x) Never argue with an idiot, they will drag you down to their level then beat you with experience. #5 PWCToday Regular Join Date Aug 2017 Location US Age 50 Posts 82 Re: 93 Sea Doo GTX Yep. They changed to the 657 in 94. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

