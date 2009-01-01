pxctoday

    Kawasaki Lanyard Face Plate

    Grey, 93' Kawasaki lanyard ignition face plate with S.S. mounting screws.

    $ 30.00 shipped 48 US

    Have other half of switch with wires , uncut to e-box plugs

    60.00 shipped 48 US ( 4 wire)
