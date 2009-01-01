Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Can I repair my crankshaft? #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Aug 2017 Location Vancouver Island, Canada Posts 156 Can I repair my crankshaft? Short answer is no, I know that it needs a press for the inner bearings.



I have a crank that is good except for the outer bearing. Is it possible to use a bearing separator and remove the outer bearing and put a new one on?



I was thinking of putting the whole crank in the freezer, pulling it out, heating the bearing, then removing with a bearing separator. Then freezing the crank again, warm the bearing in the oven, then drop it on.



Anyone do this? or replace the bearing on a crankshaft? I'm in Canada and it $200 to ship to sbt with customs fees on top as well as $275 for the rebuild...

Thanks #2 PWCToday Guru Join Date Oct 2013 Location Ohio Posts 337 Re: Can I repair my crankshaft? If you have a proper bearing separator, and know the proper techniques for using it, I see no reason why you cannot replace the outer bearing yourself. You need a press to install the new one also. 2, 1998 TS 770 L, restored and running great. (Except for the one with engine that SBT put the WRONG crankshaft bearing into and is now sitting as I collect repair parts) #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 41 Posts 4,927 Re: Can I repair my crankshaft? Yes, easily done with some basic tools. I use an ebay bearing seperator/splitter. I ground down the edges of the pieces that slide behind the bearing so they slip behind easier. Heat the old bearing with a propane torch and pull it off. Use an electric hotplate and cooking oil to heat the new bearing. About 250 degrees. Put it on there with tongs and, using the proper size socket or wrench tap it on home. http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair



'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS

+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate



'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS

ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate



'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS

light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone

Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules