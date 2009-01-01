pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 3 of 3
  1. Today, 07:35 PM #1
    Yabadabadoo
    Yabadabadoo is offline
    Frequent Poster
    Join Date
    Aug 2017
    Location
    Vancouver Island, Canada
    Posts
    156

    Can I repair my crankshaft?

    Short answer is no, I know that it needs a press for the inner bearings.

    I have a crank that is good except for the outer bearing. Is it possible to use a bearing separator and remove the outer bearing and put a new one on?

    I was thinking of putting the whole crank in the freezer, pulling it out, heating the bearing, then removing with a bearing separator. Then freezing the crank again, warm the bearing in the oven, then drop it on.

    Anyone do this? or replace the bearing on a crankshaft? I'm in Canada and it $200 to ship to sbt with customs fees on top as well as $275 for the rebuild...
    Thanks
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 07:52 PM #2
    hemmjo
    hemmjo is offline
    PWCToday Guru
    Join Date
    Oct 2013
    Location
    Ohio
    Posts
    337

    Re: Can I repair my crankshaft?

    If you have a proper bearing separator, and know the proper techniques for using it, I see no reason why you cannot replace the outer bearing yourself. You need a press to install the new one also.
    2, 1998 TS 770 L, restored and running great. (Except for the one with engine that SBT put the WRONG crankshaft bearing into and is now sitting as I collect repair parts)
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 09:27 PM #3
    Myself
    Myself is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Myself's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Arkansas
    Age
    41
    Posts
    4,927

    Re: Can I repair my crankshaft?

    Yes, easily done with some basic tools. I use an ebay bearing seperator/splitter. I ground down the edges of the pieces that slide behind the bearing so they slip behind easier. Heat the old bearing with a propane torch and pull it off. Use an electric hotplate and cooking oil to heat the new bearing. About 250 degrees. Put it on there with tongs and, using the proper size socket or wrench tap it on home.
    http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair

    '89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS
    +3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate

    '99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS
    ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate

    '96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS
    light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 