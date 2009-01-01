Short answer is no, I know that it needs a press for the inner bearings.
I have a crank that is good except for the outer bearing. Is it possible to use a bearing separator and remove the outer bearing and put a new one on?
I was thinking of putting the whole crank in the freezer, pulling it out, heating the bearing, then removing with a bearing separator. Then freezing the crank again, warm the bearing in the oven, then drop it on.
Anyone do this? or replace the bearing on a crankshaft? I'm in Canada and it $200 to ship to sbt with customs fees on top as well as $275 for the rebuild...
Thanks