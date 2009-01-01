Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Grays Harbor WaterX April 21-22 2018 ijsba racing #1 Top Dog Join Date May 2005 Location i can see you Posts 1,387 Grays Harbor WaterX April 21-22 2018 ijsba racing The first race in the PNW area is coming April 21-22 in Elma, Washington.



Grays Harbor Watercross returns for the 2018 WaterX series.



First race is April 21-22 and the second race scheduled for mid August.



Ijsba sanctioned so these races qualify you for World Finals in October.



Message me or comment for any info or questions, hope to see a host of new faces there!



Here is a link to the event



https://www.facebook.com/events/1605...tab=discussion

https://www.facebook.com/poorboyracingteam



Need parts? Optima Racing is the place

http://optimaracing.com/ Check out Poor Boy Racing on Facebook

