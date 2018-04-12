pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Maier parts?

  1. Today, 07:28 PM #1
    bryanmilio
    bryanmilio is offline
    Resident Guru
    Join Date
    Mar 2009
    Location
    connecticut
    Age
    34
    Posts
    1,036

    Maier parts?

    Someone tell me what these fit? 650sx or X2?

    Sent from my Pixel 2 using Tapatalk
    96 sxi
    88 650 sx
    87 x2
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 09:31 PM #2
    Myself
    Myself is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Myself's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Arkansas
    Age
    41
    Posts
    4,927

    Re: Maier parts?

    I don't know if this helps but Maier made the replacement part around the gas cap for the 650sx.
    http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair

    '89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS
    +3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate

    '99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS
    ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate

    '96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS
    light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests)

  1. billman100

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 