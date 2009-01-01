Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Modified ski questions on carb jetting 1993 650sx #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2018 Location Long Island Posts 1 Modified ski questions on carb jetting 1993 650sx Hey everyone this is my first post so bear with me. I recently picked up a 1993 650sx in super mint condition for free! It has an aftermarket westcoast pipe on it. Stock exhaust manifold, stock carb,filter,manifold. Im 99% sure i have the 38mm carb if that sounds correct. If it is can anyone tell me what size jets are used in it? I have an assortment of aftermarket parts for this machine but im wondering if i can run the stock carburetor while still running westcoast pipe/westcoast waterbox. Stock head with good compression. Ill also be adding a top loader scoop grate for the rough waters out here and an ocean pro extended ride plate for handling. Also a slightly modified Solas Prop. I have an aftermarket ocean pro flame arrestor assembly that i can use also. What fine tunes are needed for this jumbled mess of used aftermarket parts? Carb rejetting? Is it worth it to fine tune a mikuni 44mm (i have a few stock ones from other skis) and purchase a westcoast intake mani? My goal here is to get 4-5 mph on top end and evil acceleration while still maintaning reliability and something that keeps me interested. Im an experience mechanic just trying to figure out the pros and cons. Ive spent many hours researching these carbs and cant seem to make up my mind. Maybe someone here can help me out Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

