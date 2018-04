Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: 86 JS550 ground wire? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Nov 2017 Location Lyman Posts 17 86 JS550 ground wire? Hey guys, I just picked up an 86 JS550 and was cleaning up some of the wiring and noticed that the ground from the ebox was broken off at one end. I put a new connector on the end and now Im not sure where im supposed to ground it too but heres a pic



Thanks in advance. Attached Images 19809270-38CD-4960-A0EB-084A5C67302D.jpeg (718.6 KB, 7 views) #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Nov 2016 Location Chicago, IL Posts 48 Re: 86 JS550 ground wire? Should ground to battery negative terminal or to the motor block on one of the intake studs.

Is the red wire w/ 1/2 of a crimped connector for a bilge? Bilge negative will also need to be tied to a ground. 1987 JS550/750 Conversion

That small wire goes from the ebox to the engine without it your engine won't run.

