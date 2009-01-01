|
PWCToday Newbie
Vinyl & Cover Cleaner Recommendations
Hey All,
Due to the drought & significant health issues my ski went unused from the fall of 2016 till last weekend. My cover looks like hell from rain, dirt, pollen, tree sap, etc as does the steering column and the seats. Need some recommendations for cleaners for the cover and the seats.
Thanks and glad to be back!
