Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Vinyl & Cover Cleaner Recommendations #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2014 Location Georgia Age 53 Posts 31 Vinyl & Cover Cleaner Recommendations Hey All,



Due to the drought & significant health issues my ski went unused from the fall of 2016 till last weekend. My cover looks like hell from rain, dirt, pollen, tree sap, etc as does the steering column and the seats. Need some recommendations for cleaners for the cover and the seats.



Thanks and glad to be back! Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is On Forum Rules