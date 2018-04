Results 1 to 6 of 6 Thread: Splicing cables #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2017 Location Arizona Age 28 Posts 39 Splicing cables Is it ok to splice? I know i can take my coil to get longer cables put on but its almost cost the same just to buy a new one. #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Apr 2007 Location SE MI Age 54 Posts 9,630 Re: Splicing cables I've done it to finish out a weekend (that lasted 2 seasons) but you run the risk if shorting out if it's close to other possible grounding. Never argue with an idiot, they will drag you down to their level then beat you with experience. #3 I dream skis Join Date Aug 2010 Location Minnesota Age 76 Posts 563 Re: Splicing cables Not recommended. Could be done, but it takes some effort. Can't just strip it back and twist the wires together. High voltage, thousands of volts, will jump out of the smallest crack or rot in a normal cable. Its hard to re-insulate the splice area good enough to hold the juice.

In an emergency ('cause I'm cheap), I might try it. But the splice must be fully insulated. Lots of silicone, foam, tape, etc. The hardware store sells some splice stuff for underground junctions.... might have some value here too. Some "wires" are not really metallic wires, but merely carbon impregnated synthetic fibers... pretty tough to splice. Best path is new wires of correct length. OLDGUY sez..... "The older I get, the better I was ! #4 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Apr 2007 Location SE MI Age 54 Posts 9,630 Re: Splicing cables What kawi is this on? With a little work you can replace the whole wire starting at the coil. Never argue with an idiot, they will drag you down to their level then beat you with experience. #5 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2017 Location Arizona Age 28 Posts 39 Re: Splicing cables Its a 750 ebox #6 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2017 Location Arizona Age 28 Posts 39 Re: Splicing cables 20180225_150412.jpg Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

