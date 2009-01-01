Selling a good 300 motor from a 91 300sx. Motor is in good shape, perfect 150psi compression. All electronics work and motor fires right up and revs good with a little gas poured down the carb. Sale includes motor, electronics, intake/carb, full exhaust up to the waterbox, waterbox not included. Carb needs a cleaning as it will not run by itself, probably would benefit from a full rebuild. Overall a nice motor that will require minimum work to get it ready for the water. $300 +shipping.

300.jpg