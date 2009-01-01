pxctoday

  1. Today, 10:43 AM #1
    Muffin
    Separate kill switch?

    My son was given a running 300sx and I'm looking to add a kill switch to it but repalcement start/stops that take a lanyard are little more than I can spend right now. I'm curious if it's simple enough to simply add a secondary killswitch button solely for the purpose of the lanyard? I found this on eBay: https://www.ebay.com/itm/2pcs-Jet-Sk...53.m1438.l2649
    Ideally I'd like to simply attach this to the handle bars next to the start/stop and splice these wires into the original kill button. If that make sense? Possible?
  2. Today, 10:53 AM #2
    BLRider
    Re: Separate kill switch?

    I'm sure o 've you lengthen the wires and make some kind of mount it'll work. My question is if it's waterproof (Front and back)
    Never argue with an idiot, they will drag you down to their level then beat you with experience.
