Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Separate kill switch? #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Jun 2014 Location Manitoba, Canada Age 30 Posts 471 Blog Entries 1 Separate kill switch? My son was given a running 300sx and I'm looking to add a kill switch to it but repalcement start/stops that take a lanyard are little more than I can spend right now. I'm curious if it's simple enough to simply add a secondary killswitch button solely for the purpose of the lanyard? I found this on eBay: https://www.ebay.com/itm/2pcs-Jet-Sk...53.m1438.l2649

Ideally I'd like to simply attach this to the handle bars next to the start/stop and splice these wires into the original kill button. If that make sense? Possible?

I'm sure o 've you lengthen the wires and make some kind of mount it'll work. My question is if it's waterproof (Front and back)

