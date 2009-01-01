My son was given a running 300sx and I'm looking to add a kill switch to it but repalcement start/stops that take a lanyard are little more than I can spend right now. I'm curious if it's simple enough to simply add a secondary killswitch button solely for the purpose of the lanyard? I found this on eBay: https://www.ebay.com/itm/2pcs-Jet-Sk...53.m1438.l2649
Ideally I'd like to simply attach this to the handle bars next to the start/stop and splice these wires into the original kill button. If that make sense? Possible?
