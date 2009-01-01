|
|
-
PWCToday Newbie
1989 650sx stops running
Hi guy, I have a 1989 650sx. When I get it started it will run for a few minutes and die. I have new plugs, new fuel lines, new coil, new battery, and new starter cables. Is there something I may be missing? Thank you
Last edited by chadcummings86; Today at 10:13 AM.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules