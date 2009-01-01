pxctoday

  Today, 10:09 AM
    chadcummings86
    Join Date
    Apr 2010
    Location
    st clair shores
    Age
    31
    Posts
    1

    1989 650sx stops running

    Hi guy, I have a 1989 650sx. When I get it started it will run for a few minutes and die. I have new plugs, new fuel lines, new coil, new battery, and new starter cables. Is there something I may be missing? Thank you
    Last edited by chadcummings86; Today at 10:13 AM.
