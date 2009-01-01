Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1989 650sx stops running #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2010 Location st clair shores Age 31 Posts 1 1989 650sx stops running Hi guy, I have a 1989 650sx. When I get it started it will run for a few minutes and die. I have new plugs, new fuel lines, new coil, new battery, and new starter cables. Is there something I may be missing? Thank you Last edited by chadcummings86; Today at 10:13 AM . Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules