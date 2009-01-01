Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: stock jetting #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Apr 2010 Location charlotte,nc Age 34 Posts 3,322 stock jetting just picked up a minty 93 X2 with a silver 650 engine. i dont believe the engine is the stock engine but the ski is completely stock. its got a keihin 38mm cdk2 carb on it. a little history on the ski. one friend bought it off the original owner and i believe put the current engine in the ski. couldnt get it to run right, said it wouldnt rev up in the water. and sold it to another friend of mine. when last friend got it, it would start when you poured gas down the carb it would start right up but not stay running. we pulled he carb off and found the needle and seat not installed properly. we reinstalled the needle and seat and it would start and stay running. i believe both high and low adjustment screws were set 1 turn out. sounds great on the stand but he never water tested the ski. last weekend i replaced an ac system for him in trade for the ski in labor. took it for a water test that day obviously. it fires right up and idles great however it felt pretty lean from half throttle and up. brought it in and opened the high speed screw up 1 turn. it fixed the lean condition on the top, runs pretty decent all the way through the throttle range however the screw is opened up 2 1/2 turns on the high speed screw. i cant recalll what the jetting was. i was curious if anyone knew what the were supposed to be. gonna pull the carb off his weekend and check it out. i have a bunch of keihin jets i bought to get my 750 dialed in in my 550 ski. my plan is to at some point pull the engine apart for new gaskets and seals and possibly put a sbn44 on the ski. id also like to try to dry the stock pipe out a little and put a stainless impeller in as well. plan on keeping it fairly stock because its so clean to have a reliable 2nd ski for friends to ride. ill get some pics up soon



