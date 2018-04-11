Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: RPM Racing Welcomes RB Components #1 I dream skis Join Date Jun 2004 Location Redondo Beach, CA Posts 735 RPM Racing Welcomes RB Components RPM RACING WELCOMES RB COMPONENTS

THE NEWEST SPONSOR OF THE 2018 HOT PRODUCTS HUNTINGTON BEACH MOTO-SURF & FREERIDE EXHIBITION





April 11, 2018, Redondo Beach, CA



RPM Racing Enterprises is proud to announce the newest sponsor, RB COMPONENTS, of The Hot Products 2018 Huntington Beach Moto-Surf & Freeride Exhibition presented by Jettrim, Jettribe, Hydro-Turf, Bomber Eyewear, Jet Re-Nu, Circuit Jet Sports, Kawasaki, IPD Graphics, Factory Zero, Rickter-RRP, T.C. Freeride, Goodman Properties Krash Industries, Works H20 Designs & Pro-Rider Magazine.



RB Components is a recognized leader in trailer, shop, van accessories. Owner Raymond Barre' will be racing in the ski class which he feels has paved the way for the success in business. Since his introduction into the manufacturing world in 1998, Raymond Barre has continued to innovate top-of-the-line products, untouched by his competitors. It is the foundation of RB Components to continue this progress and offer the finest products and services to increase functionality and maximize your trailer, shop, van and garage workspace.

With RB Components you can count on revolutionary designs engineered by a devoted research and development staff, who bring your unique outfitting needs to reality. Our staff is available to discuss the best products to meet your needs and offer solutions to customize your trailer, shop or garage workspace. Trusted throughout many industries, we manufacture products for not only trailer manufactures, but home builders, public works, race teams, distributors and many other industries around the world. With over 5,000 items in stock, our guarantee is to ensure complete customer satisfaction.

Thank you for choosing RB Components.

Your #1 source for trailer, shop, van & garage accessories!

Please stop by the RB Components booth at The Hot Product Huntington Beach Moto-Surf Vendor area located at Pier Plaza (at the Huntington Beach Pier) they will have an RB Adventure Van on display in addition to handing out promotional materials. Attached Images RB COMPONENTS 3D Logo.jpg (200.0 KB, 0 views)

