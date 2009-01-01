pxctoday

  Today, 08:00 PM
    wildwayne
    wildwayne is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jan 2007
    Location
    North Carolina
    Age
    33
    Posts
    22

    2004 Kawasaki SXR in Mariona NC $5000

    sxr footbed.jpgsxr side.jpgSxr motor.jpgsxr main.jpgsxr footbed.jpgsxr side.jpg2004 Kawsaki SXR in excellent condition.

    Meticulously owned! Brand new top and bottom end was put in by Brian Baldwin with Champion Powersports and since then ski has had less than 40 hours put on it. Ski is in excellent running condition no issues I have owned the ski around 8-9 years and has only been in fresh water at Lake James. Ski has a few minor scratches from use nothing major where the railings where fiberglassed in and the bildge pump holes where installed has stress lines coming from that which have been there since I have owned in and haven't given me any issues

    Upgrades:
    Factory B Pipe
    Cold air arrestors
    Blowsion steering cable
    Blowsion Handle bars
    Uni handle bar gripsFiberglassed in railings
    Footholds
    Surf straps
    Gas Primer

    Willing to have shipped, must having shipping set up, and received money before I put on truck. I am willing to pay to have it crated for pick up.

    Text or call me at Eight two Eight 442-1338
    
