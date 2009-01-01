Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2004 Kawasaki SXR in Mariona NC $5000 #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jan 2007 Location North Carolina Age 33 Posts 22 2004 Kawasaki SXR in Mariona NC $5000 sxr footbed.jpgsxr side.jpgSxr motor.jpgsxr main.jpgsxr footbed.jpgsxr side.jpg2004 Kawsaki SXR in excellent condition.



Meticulously owned! Brand new top and bottom end was put in by Brian Baldwin with Champion Powersports and since then ski has had less than 40 hours put on it. Ski is in excellent running condition no issues I have owned the ski around 8-9 years and has only been in fresh water at Lake James. Ski has a few minor scratches from use nothing major where the railings where fiberglassed in and the bildge pump holes where installed has stress lines coming from that which have been there since I have owned in and haven't given me any issues



Upgrades:

Factory B Pipe

Cold air arrestors

Blowsion steering cable

Blowsion Handle bars

Uni handle bar gripsFiberglassed in railings

Footholds

Surf straps

Gas Primer



Willing to have shipped, must having shipping set up, and received money before I put on truck. I am willing to pay to have it crated for pick up.



