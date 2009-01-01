Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: FRESHWATER Superjet 144 Pump - Pottsville, PA #1 Resident Guru Join Date Dec 2009 Location Pottsville, PA Age 46 Posts 892 FRESHWATER Superjet 144 Pump - Pottsville, PA FRESHWATER Superjet 144 Pump stator with dual cooling, newer impeller WSM housing with replaceable pvc wear ring, superjet driveshaft, 61x superjet reduction nozzle, pump seal, Solas Concord 13/17 Prop and 4 long pump bolts.





This came off my 1998 Evel Knievel SuperJet which was set up with a Factory Pipe, Riva Head, Dual 38 carbs and MSD Enhancer. The pvc wear ring has one small gash but it should be fine to use or u can replace the pvc ring for $30. The driveshaft is in great shape - it does have a few marks where someone had wrench or something on it towards the pump? The reduction nozzle is fine and the pump stator has one of the water lines blocked off and an additional line looks like it was JB welded to it. The prop has normal wear but its still in good shape. Everything worked perfect in my Ski with my setup. The only reason Im replacing it is because I tore my Ski apart for the winter and I just bought a 148 pump for my TigerCraft. My TigerCraft has just about the same setup but I have a pump stuffer on it and Ill be putting that in my superjet.





Turning Nozzle NOT INCLUDED.





$300 plus shipping & paypal fees. Boxed & ready to ship

Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests)

