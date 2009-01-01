|
S4 Fuel tank plumbing
I recently got a S4 with a 1100 conversion, the fuel lines were connected in a way that there is no breather line, so the return whent into the top of the tank and the other two "pick-up" lines are looped into the inlet side of the carbs. should there be a vent line? One pick up would be my inlet and the other "pick-up"would then be my return with a vent line as my third line with a one way check valve?
Or should I leave it as it was? just doesn't seem right the way it is now.
