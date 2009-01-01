|
|
-
WaveBlaster with 1100cc kawi
1993 Yamaha Wave Blaster with ZXI 1100 engine
Rad Dudes engine mounting plate
Rad Dudes midshaft
Rad Dudes ebox mount
Rad Dudes waterbox
new black diamond turf in footwells
stock 144 pump with 15/21 hooker
44mm mikunis from a gp1200, chokes removed, Prok Flame Arrestors
carbs on Rhass speed plate/adapter, OEM intake matched to ID and crossovers filled.
gp1200 carbs have "OsideBill" Carburetor Drilled Return Pressure Balancing Mod, common restrictor in return
tygon F-4040-A yellow fuel lines
Coolhead head with new pristine removable domes
cylinder bores were in great visible condition when I had the head off over last summer
dual cooling fitting added to OEM exhaust manifold: 1/2" and 3/8" inputs from pump
blue silicon cooling lines
brass plugs used to dry out stock ZXI exhaust, only water is 1/4" into stinger
2 Rule 500 bilge pumps
tinytach w/ hour-meter, ~14 hours since 1100 installed
$4400 with a single trailer.
The ski is in Atlanta.
blaster_right_side3_zpsf5fbc0fc.jpgP1010002_zpse7a38bfa.jpgP1010009_zps64cc5e15.jpgP1010005_zpsa0a05734.jpg
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules