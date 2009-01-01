Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: WaveBlaster with 1100cc kawi #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2004 Location Atlanta Age 43 Posts 124 WaveBlaster with 1100cc kawi 1993 Yamaha Wave Blaster with ZXI 1100 engine

Rad Dudes engine mounting plate

Rad Dudes midshaft

Rad Dudes ebox mount

Rad Dudes waterbox

new black diamond turf in footwells

stock 144 pump with 15/21 hooker

44mm mikunis from a gp1200, chokes removed, Prok Flame Arrestors

carbs on Rhass speed plate/adapter, OEM intake matched to ID and crossovers filled.

gp1200 carbs have "OsideBill" Carburetor Drilled Return Pressure Balancing Mod, common restrictor in return

tygon F-4040-A yellow fuel lines

Coolhead head with new pristine removable domes

cylinder bores were in great visible condition when I had the head off over last summer

dual cooling fitting added to OEM exhaust manifold: 1/2" and 3/8" inputs from pump

blue silicon cooling lines

brass plugs used to dry out stock ZXI exhaust, only water is 1/4" into stinger

2 Rule 500 bilge pumps

tinytach w/ hour-meter, ~14 hours since 1100 installed



$4400 with a single trailer.

The ski is in Atlanta.

