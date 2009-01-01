Results 1 to 5 of 5 Thread: 99' Ultra 150 needle and seat removal help #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2018 Location North Carolina Age 24 Posts 3 99' Ultra 150 needle and seat removal help Anyone familiar with how to remove the brass seats out of the carbs? It's been a long time since I've messed with keihin carbs and I don't want to mess anything up.



I'm having a slight hesitation issue while running on the trailer and after going through the carbs and being spotless the only thing I didn't remove was the seats. I just want to rule everything out before getting it back in the water.



The ski starts within 10 seconds and runs great other than a slightly rough idle and what I feel is a slightly lean idle causing the hesitation.



It's running on all 3 cylinders and will rev to it's limiter on the trailer. Ski is all stock engine wise minus a triple pisser kit. #2 PWCToday Guru Join Date Nov 2011 Location CT Age 31 Posts 321 Re: 99' Ultra 150 needle and seat removal help Remove screw and pull out, normally come out pretty easy. Sometimes the ethonal will get to the o-ring and cause it to stick. Some wd-40 will help free it. If you have any questions I have a rack of carbs on my work bench.





Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2018 Location North Carolina Age 24 Posts 3 Re: 99' Ultra 150 needle and seat removal help Ok so they're the same as a mikuni. Just couldn't remember if they were more of a press fit.



Are the emulsion tubes (I call them atomizers) for the metering needles removable? I didn't see a way to get to the back sides to press them out so I left them alone. #4 PWCToday Guru Join Date Nov 2011 Location CT Age 31 Posts 321 Re: 99' Ultra 150 needle and seat removal help I have never had one out or had the need to. I would imagine they are a nightmare to get out and isnt really necessary.





Alright well it's getting registered tomorrow and once I run it in the water and check the plugs I'll go from there, the check valves for the oil are leaking so it's still fairly loaded up with oil after sitting for 4 years so hopefully some run time will smooth it all out.

