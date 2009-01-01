Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: ProWatercraft 550Force Hood #1 U-Boat Captian - S.S. SeaDevil Top Dog Join Date Mar 2005 Location LHC Posts 1,290 ProWatercraft 550Force Hood https://prowatercraftracing.com/prod...550force-hood/



Our 550Force hoods for the Kawasaki 440/550 are done and ready to go into production! We decided to start a group-buy to offer a discount to the first 10 of you guys. We have 3 customers in line already, we need 7 more! If you are interested, please check out the website, or call 928-255-0230 or email Sales@ProWatercraftRacing.com and receive $200 off on your hood.



"This hood is made from fiberglass, bonded with pure-vinyl resins, and carbon-fiber reinforced around the gasket edge. The #550Force hood is over 2 lbs lighter than the stock hood which the lowered center of gravity improves the ride stability."



$600 retail, order now for $400. Attached Images kawasaki-550-hood-black-bg.jpg (85.7 KB, 9 views)

kawasaki-550-hood-black-bg.jpg (85.7 KB, 9 views) kawasaki-550-hood-red-bg.jpg (111.7 KB, 8 views)

kawasaki-550-hood-red-bg.jpg (111.7 KB, 8 views) kawasaki-550-hood-white-bg.jpg (75.1 KB, 11 views)

kawasaki-550-hood-white-bg.jpg (75.1 KB, 11 views) kawasaki-550-hood-COLORS-bg.jpg (172.2 KB, 7 views)

kawasaki-550-hood-COLORS-bg.jpg (172.2 KB, 7 views) kawasaki-550-hood-ski-SIDE.jpg (238.4 KB, 13 views)

kawasaki-550-hood-ski-SIDE.jpg (238.4 KB, 13 views) kawasaki-550-hood-ski-FRONT.jpg (180.2 KB, 12 views)

kawasaki-550-hood-ski-FRONT.jpg (180.2 KB, 12 views) kawasaki-550-hood-ski-BACK.jpg (225.2 KB, 12 views)

kawasaki-550-hood-ski-BACK.jpg (225.2 KB, 12 views) kawasaki-550-hood-ski-BOTTOM.jpg (198.9 KB, 11 views)

sale@prowatercraftracing.com

928-255-0230

Sales team at Pro Watercraft Racing928-255-0230 Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) jetskijockey Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules