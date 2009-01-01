pxctoday

  Today, 05:22 PM
    CHagest
    CHagest is offline
    U-Boat Captian - S.S. SeaDevil Top Dog CHagest's Avatar
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Location
    LHC
    Posts
    1,290

    ProWatercraft 550Force Hood

    https://prowatercraftracing.com/prod...550force-hood/

    Our 550Force hoods for the Kawasaki 440/550 are done and ready to go into production! We decided to start a group-buy to offer a discount to the first 10 of you guys. We have 3 customers in line already, we need 7 more! If you are interested, please check out the website, or call 928-255-0230 or email Sales@ProWatercraftRacing.com and receive $200 off on your hood.

    "This hood is made from fiberglass, bonded with pure-vinyl resins, and carbon-fiber reinforced around the gasket edge. The #550Force hood is over 2 lbs lighter than the stock hood which the lowered center of gravity improves the ride stability."

    $600 retail, order now for $400.
    Sales team at Pro Watercraft Racing
    sale@prowatercraftracing.com
    928-255-0230
