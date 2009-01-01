Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Identifying Tigershark #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2018 Location Arkansas Posts 1 Identifying Tigershark I'm trying to identify my tigershark. I was told it was a 96 monte carlo with a 770, but I'm having a little trouble identifying parts. I needed the missing rubber hose that connected the expansion chamber to the muffler. The one for a 96 monte carlo was incorrect. I had to order one for a daytona. Now, I'm trying to open(friggin thing won't open) the electrical box to get to the starter relay. It's a metal box, but when I look up the part numbers for all the 96 models... theyre all plastic and don't look the same. I know I'm looking at the electrical box because all the wires go into it. spark plug, starter, etc. How in the world do I identify what year and model I have?? Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

