|
|
-
Identifying Tigershark
I'm trying to identify my tigershark. I was told it was a 96 monte carlo with a 770, but I'm having a little trouble identifying parts. I needed the missing rubber hose that connected the expansion chamber to the muffler. The one for a 96 monte carlo was incorrect. I had to order one for a daytona. Now, I'm trying to open(friggin thing won't open) the electrical box to get to the starter relay. It's a metal box, but when I look up the part numbers for all the 96 models... theyre all plastic and don't look the same. I know I'm looking at the electrical box because all the wires go into it. spark plug, starter, etc. How in the world do I identify what year and model I have??
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules