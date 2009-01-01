Thread: Js550 pump

|
Js550 pump
Looking for a freah water or clean useable pump setup for my js550. Thanks
Re: Js550 pump
I have fresh water parts here.
Pumps, wear rings, exit nozzles, new Solas impellers, and more. For payment I take Visa, and Master Card. I answer the phone, and ship parts UPS daily.
John
watcon@watcon.com
Re: Js550 pump
js or sx version? I have a js pump in need of cleaning but overall in nice shape if John does not help you out. (He has great parts though)
