Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Js550 pump #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2018 Location NY Age 31 Posts 2 Js550 pump Looking for a freah water or clean useable pump setup for my js550. Thanks #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Mar 2003 Location wisconsin Age 50 Posts 9,939 Re: Js550 pump I have fresh water parts here.



Pumps, wear rings, exit nozzles, new Solas impellers, and more. For payment I take Visa, and Master Card. I answer the phone, and ship parts UPS daily.



John

watcon@watcon.com

608-743-1305 9am to 5pm CST m-f

email



Please visit our web sites



new parts / products / services

used parts

thank you



js or sx version? I have a js pump in need of cleaning but overall in nice shape if John does not help you out. (He has great parts though)

