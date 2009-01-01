pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: Js550 pump

  1. Today, 07:03 AM #1
    16ft superboat
    16ft superboat is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Apr 2018
    Location
    NY
    Age
    31
    Posts
    2

    Js550 pump

    Looking for a freah water or clean useable pump setup for my js550. Thanks
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 08:05 AM #2
    john zigler
    john zigler is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home john zigler's Avatar
    Join Date
    Mar 2003
    Location
    wisconsin
    Age
    50
    Posts
    9,939

    Re: Js550 pump

    I have fresh water parts here.

    Pumps, wear rings, exit nozzles, new Solas impellers, and more. For payment I take Visa, and Master Card. I answer the phone, and ship parts UPS daily.

    John
    watcon@watcon.com
    RCJS also doing business as WATCON
    608-743-1305 9am to 5pm CST m-f
    email watcon@watcon.com

    Please visit our web sites

    new parts / products / services www.watcon.com
    used parts www.rockcountyjetski.webs.com
    thank you

    Please check out and like WATCON on Facebook
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 08:14 AM #3
    Rushford_Ripper
    Rushford_Ripper is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Rushford_Ripper's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2009
    Location
    Buffalo
    Age
    31
    Posts
    5,755

    Re: Js550 pump

    js or sx version? I have a js pump in need of cleaning but overall in nice shape if John does not help you out. (He has great parts though)

    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 7 users browsing this thread. (2 members and 5 guests)

  1. 16ft superboat,
  2. Blaster619

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 