|
|
-
1989 Kawasaki 650sx pole
Need some help , my pole on my 650 is cracked nothing new on these ski , Ive seen people say that they have used a Superjet round nose. Pole but no one has giving details on how to do it or what to cut been looking for a stock pole for about two weeks and cant find 1 so thats why I want the Sj pole plus they say its lighter , please help me out who ever could give me more info
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules