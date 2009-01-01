New to the forums (registration wise) but have been looking for a while now. I own a 2013 Yamaha VX 1100 which had a deep knock to it. I initially thought it was bearings, so i tore the engine down to the crank and discovered nothing. As i began to reassemble to engine with all new gaskets in hope that whatever was the issue randomly corrected itself, unfortunately the head got flipped over the the valve caps and shims (pads) all fell off and got mixed up for the intake and exhaust cams. I reinstalled them all using a feeler gauge to their specs and tightened the cams down in correct timing. Unfortunately, when i start the motor now, the engine appears to only be firing on cylinders 1 and 3, because when i unplug the injector or spark plug to cylinders 2 and 4 nothing happens. I was wondering if this had something to do with possible incorrect shimming, and a correct way to figure out where each valve pad goes if so. I thought i had them all correct but i just cant figure out why its running so poorly at idle. When revved up it sounds perfectly fine! If you guys can think of anything else to check please let me know! Thank you!