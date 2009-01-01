Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 2006 sxr 800 #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2011 Location toronto Age 48 Posts 10 2006 sxr 800 While changing my solonoid I accidentally pulled the 2 small wires off the ambient air temperature sensor, how do I bypass this sensor so it does not effect the machine running properly? #2 Top Dog Join Date Oct 2006 Location under a ton of work Posts 1,927 Re: 2006 sxr 800 connect the 2 wires together to bypass air sensor.you'll get between 4 and 6* of timing advance. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules