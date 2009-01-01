Thread: 2006 sxr 800

|
|
-
2006 sxr 800
While changing my solonoid I accidentally pulled the 2 small wires off the ambient air temperature sensor, how do I bypass this sensor so it does not effect the machine running properly?
-
Re: 2006 sxr 800
connect the 2 wires together to bypass air sensor.you'll get between 4 and 6* of timing advance.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules