Thread: 2006 sxr 800

  Today, 04:24 PM #1
    gull lake BAMF
    2006 sxr 800

    While changing my solonoid I accidentally pulled the 2 small wires off the ambient air temperature sensor, how do I bypass this sensor so it does not effect the machine running properly?
  Today, 06:24 PM #2
    restosud
    Re: 2006 sxr 800

    connect the 2 wires together to bypass air sensor.you'll get between 4 and 6* of timing advance.
