Results 1 to 5 of 5 Thread: Msd 4270 #1 I dream skis Join Date Oct 2011 Location Midland, Tx. Posts 604 Msd 4270 Ok, so I have a MSD 4270 for sale. It came off a running 650sx, and the box was labeled as such when I got it from a friend. But.... The back of the controller box has 701 written in sharpy. ???



The pickup plate fits my 650 cases, but has a little slop compared to the stock plate. About 1 mm all the way around, but the bolt marks on the plate line up with the 650sx mount screws.



Can anyone chime in here and let me know which ski this is for, or will it work on both??



IMG_20180301_110941245.jpg

IMG_20180301_110845809.jpgIMG_20180301_111018514.jpgIMG_20180301_111153544.jpgIMG_20180301_111125253.jpgIMG_20180301_111242527.jpg



I have these modules:

4000, 5000 and 5800 rpm start advance.

8000 and 10000 rpm limit.

1/1000, 2/1000 and 3/1000 degree advance.



Any info would be great. If you want to buy it just send me a PM with offers. Last edited by sportsfreak29; Today at 11:01 AM . If you're not crashing, then you're not trying!!!



Ski situation in limbo!



Special thanks to Chris Newmiller, and Mitchell at M&M Marine! #2 Top Dog Join Date May 2014 Location Green Bay WI Age 29 Posts 1,798 Re: Msd 4270 I believe that CDI is universal and can be programmed to work with any twin 2-stroke ski. The flywheel and pickup plate are the only parts specific to a model.

-86 440 with PJS800 conversion -

-90 TS650

-91 300SX -95 750SXI-86 440 with PJS800 conversion - http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=466927 -90 TS650-91 300SX #3 I dream skis Join Date Oct 2011 Location Midland, Tx. Posts 604 Re: Msd 4270 How do you tell the difference between the plate and flywheel? If you're not crashing, then you're not trying!!!



Ski situation in limbo!



Special thanks to Chris Newmiller, and Mitchell at M&M Marine! #4 I dream skis Join Date Oct 2011 Location Midland, Tx. Posts 604 Re: Msd 4270 Will the crank shaft taper or key size be an obvious tell? If you're not crashing, then you're not trying!!!



Ski situation in limbo!



Special thanks to Chris Newmiller, and Mitchell at M&M Marine! #5 I dream skis Join Date Oct 2011 Location Midland, Tx. Posts 604 Re: Msd 4270 Ok, just talked to MSD and the 4270 can be used on the Kawasaki 650sx, Yamaha 701, and the Kawasaki 750/800's if the cases are machined.



It's a standardized flywheel and pickup plate. Last edited by sportsfreak29; Today at 01:57 PM . If you're not crashing, then you're not trying!!!



Ski situation in limbo!



Special thanks to Chris Newmiller, and Mitchell at M&M Marine! Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules