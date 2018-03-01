Thread: Msd 4270

Ok, so I have a MSD 4270 for sale. It came off a running 650sx, and the box was labeled as such when I got it from a friend. But.... The back of the controller box has 701 written in sharpy. ???
The pickup plate fits my 650 cases, but has a little slop compared to the stock plate. About 1 mm all the way around, but the bolt marks on the plate line up with the 650sx mount screws.
Can anyone chime in here and let me know which ski this is for, or will it work on both??
IMG_20180301_110941245.jpg
IMG_20180301_110845809.jpgIMG_20180301_111018514.jpgIMG_20180301_111153544.jpgIMG_20180301_111125253.jpgIMG_20180301_111242527.jpg
I have these modules:
4000, 5000 and 5800 rpm start advance.
8000 and 10000 rpm limit.
1/1000, 2/1000 and 3/1000 degree advance.
Any info would be great. If you want to buy it just send me a PM with offers.