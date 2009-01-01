Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 1989 Yamaha WaveJammer with 701cc Group K Hammer Engine - $1200 Detroit #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Jan 2005 Location SE Michigan, USA Posts 462 1989 Yamaha WaveJammer with 701cc Group K Hammer Engine - $1200 Detroit For sale is a VERY clean 1989 Yamaha Wave Jammer. Hull needed a good bath in pictures, but is about as close to mint as you will most likely find. Freshwater use only.



These skis originally had a 500cc engine. This one now has a 6M6/650 swap from a Waverunner LX that was converted to a "Hammer 92" 701cc by GroupK (81mm bored and fully ported decked cylinder, milled and redomed head, ported 44mm Mikuni SBN carb, trued crank, new crank seals, pistons, rings, bearings, lightened flywheel). The engine work from Group K was over $2,000 alone. Add that to the cost of the ski, and the other aftermarket and new parts below. I have over $3,000 in this thing. No, I'm not going to give it away or part it out.



ProTec pipe.

Solas YA-SC-C prop with new wear ring in pump.

DG scoop grate.

Targa extended ride plate.

Ocean Pro Vortex spark arrestor.

New bars and grips.

Recovered seat.

Replaced hood vinyl and added a couple LOL graphics.

New fuel and cooling lines.

Rebuilt starter motor.

Two factory covers (but both have some rips and tears in them).

Factory service and parts manuals.

Garage stand on casters.



The engine is fresh/new with only start up run time.



Battery is dead and not taking a charge. Ski can and will be started to demonstrate with a jump.



Clear clean Michigan title in my name and in hand.



I do not have a trailer for it but I do have an axle, wheels, tires, coupler, bow stop, U bolts steel tubing etc to build one. I just haven't had the time. Those parts could be included if the deal is right.



Price is $1200. I have well over $3000 in it.



NO TRADES AND NO LOW BALL OFFERS. I will not part it out.



Available in Riverview MI 48193. I DO NOT DELIVER. No shipping unless the funds are cleared into my bank. And then, at your expense and arrangement.

IMG_5048.JPGIMG_5049.JPGIMG_5050.JPG Last edited by SX2; Today at 10:52 AM . I no longer produce X2 nozzle trim kits. #2 PWCToday Guru Join Date Jan 2005 Location SE Michigan, USA Posts 462 Re: 1989 Yamaha WaveJammer with 701cc Group K Hammer Engine - $1200 Detroit Sale pending. I no longer produce X2 nozzle trim kits.

