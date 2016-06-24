Jet ski hitch haulers ..lifetime warranty .. 2 versions avail. See pics
Lifetime Warranty ( for original purchaser)
All american steel construction
welded by experienced fabricator
v2 has class 3 hitch receiver built into rear of the carrier so that you can tow a boat or trailer behind the ski ( see pics)
Rhino Liner coated for durability and resistance
Easiest way to transport and launch a ski PERIOD
