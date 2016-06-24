pxctoday

    EZ-SKI HITCH HAULERS ( affordable / lifetime warranty)

    Jet ski hitch haulers ..lifetime warranty .. 2 versions avail. See pics
    Lifetime Warranty ( for original purchaser)
    All american steel construction
    welded by experienced fabricator
    v2 has class 3 hitch receiver built into rear of the carrier so that you can tow a boat or trailer behind the ski ( see pics)
    Rhino Liner coated for durability and resistance
    Easiest way to transport and launch a ski PERIOD
    Contact info is on flier in the pics . or email through craigslist
    email with phone number and i will text back so that i may answer any questions that you may have

    CHRIS 928-846-7647
    Ez-SKI Jet Ski/PWC www.ez-ski.wix.com/ez-ski www.instagram.com/ez_ski/
    Hitch Haulers/Racks
    928-846-7647
    V1-$195 V2-$250 (w/tow)
    LIFETIME WARRANTY
