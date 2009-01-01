pxctoday

  Today, 07:52 AM #1
    critracer
    Join Date
    Aug 2015
    Location
    Kalamazoo, Michigan
    Posts
    150

    "T" style High speed adj crews

    Looking for "T" style high speed adjusting screws for stock 40mm Mikuni carbs for 96 Seadoo XP. Are they even available?
  Today, 08:06 AM #2
    Rushford_Ripper
    Join Date
    Dec 2009
    Location
    Buffalo
    Age
    31
    Posts
    5,753

    Re: "T" style High speed adj crews

    I have something that may work for you

  Today, 08:21 AM #3
    critracer
    Join Date
    Aug 2015
    Location
    Kalamazoo, Michigan
    Posts
    150

    Re: "T" style High speed adj crews

    Do you have pics that you can post or message to me?
