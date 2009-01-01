|
"T" style High speed adj crews
Looking for "T" style high speed adjusting screws for stock 40mm Mikuni carbs for 96 Seadoo XP. Are they even available?
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: "T" style High speed adj crews
I have something that may work for you
Re: "T" style High speed adj crews
Do you have pics that you can post or message to me?
