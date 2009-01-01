Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: 587 rotary valve gear stripped #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2017 Location Ontario Posts 2 587 rotary valve gear stripped Have a 587 with stripped rotary valve gear. Have read that gear on crankshaft often slides off centre when this happens, but mine looks centred and is approx. The same distance from seals on either side as measured with feeler gauges. There appears to be a step in the crankshaft which the gear looks to be seated on. Does this sound right? Is it usually obvious when the gear goes off centre? #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Mar 2003 Location wisconsin Age 50 Posts 9,937 Re: 587 rotary valve gear stripped Welcome to the site.



What is the condition of the RV Valve itself? Was engine recently rebuilt? Any parts go through it?



Maybe pull the RV shaft and check run out?

What is the condition of the RV Valve itself? Was engine recently rebuilt? Any parts go through it?

Maybe pull the RV shaft and check run out?

The gear on the crank doesn't always get shoved over. It would be obvious. Sounds like you're ok.



#4 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2017 Location Ontario Posts 2 Re: 587 rotary valve gear stripped Not sure why the gear stripped. RV looks fine and engine has never been apart in the many years ive had it. The RV shaft assembly will be replaced.



