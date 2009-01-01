pxctoday

  Yesterday, 09:45 PM
    93GTS
    Join Date
    Aug 2017
    Location
    Ontario
    Posts
    2

    587 rotary valve gear stripped

    Have a 587 with stripped rotary valve gear. Have read that gear on crankshaft often slides off centre when this happens, but mine looks centred and is approx. The same distance from seals on either side as measured with feeler gauges. There appears to be a step in the crankshaft which the gear looks to be seated on. Does this sound right? Is it usually obvious when the gear goes off centre?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Yesterday, 09:50 PM
    john zigler
    Join Date
    Mar 2003
    Location
    wisconsin
    Age
    50
    Posts
    9,937

    Re: 587 rotary valve gear stripped

    Welcome to the site.

    What is the condition of the RV Valve itself? Was engine recently rebuilt? Any parts go through it?

    Maybe pull the RV shaft and check run out?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Yesterday, 09:56 PM
    Myself
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Arkansas
    Age
    41
    Posts
    4,920

    Re: 587 rotary valve gear stripped

    The gear on the crank doesn't always get shoved over. It would be obvious. Sounds like you're ok.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Yesterday, 10:09 PM
    93GTS
    93GTS is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Aug 2017
    Location
    Ontario
    Posts
    2

    Re: 587 rotary valve gear stripped

    Not sure why the gear stripped. RV looks fine and engine has never been apart in the many years ive had it. The RV shaft assembly will be replaced.

    I was able to get all the brass off the crank gear too!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
