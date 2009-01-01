pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 4 of 4

Thread: AZ n00b

  1. Today, 09:17 PM #1
    zSc00byz
    zSc00byz is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Mar 2018
    Location
    El Mirage
    Age
    46
    Posts
    2

    AZ n00b

    Good Afternoon,
    Back in February Girl friend and I picked up a 2004 SeaDoo GTI LE-RFI 115hr and only 937miles.
    has only been on the water 3x the last 3-4yr

    So on our 1st lake trip it was a bust ski wouldnt run well and maxed at 3500RPM
    determined it was a fouled plug, swapped out and hit the lake a few weeks later, another fouled plug but had extras, swapped and it ran great, maxed about 48mph per GPS.
    But once out of water noticed a lot of oil dripping out of drain plugs only to discover there was 2stroke oil all over the hull.
    few weeks later pull oil tank find 2 cracks and the seam starting to come apart, some JB Weld epoxy (2coats after a few hours of cure time) put tank back in hit the lake but only minimal oil (low oil light was on,but had enough in it) it did good no leaks.
    Today top off oil hit water and after a few run low oil light check and 🤬 a hull full of oil and oil leaking from seam.
    So Im guessing its time to get a one piece tank and / or just bypass it all together and start premixing?
    And Ive also noticed our ski doesnt smoke like other skis do now Im sure its probably due to their premix ratio but shouldnt we be seeing something?

    Thougts suggestions appreciated 😁👍🏻
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 09:35 PM #2
    john zigler
    john zigler is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home john zigler's Avatar
    Join Date
    Mar 2003
    Location
    wisconsin
    Age
    50
    Posts
    9,937

    Re: AZ n00b

    Welcome to the site.

    Pretty common for the SeaDoo oil tanks to leak.

    You cannot go pre-mix on a RFI machine. Need to replace the tank.

    John
    RCJS also doing business as WATCON
    608-743-1305 9am to 5pm CST m-f
    email watcon@watcon.com

    Please visit our web sites

    new parts / products / services www.watcon.com
    used parts www.rockcountyjetski.webs.com
    thank you

    Please check out and like WATCON on Facebook
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 09:53 PM #3
    zSc00byz
    zSc00byz is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Mar 2018
    Location
    El Mirage
    Age
    46
    Posts
    2

    Re: AZ n00b

    Just my luck haha
    What about the “smoking”
    Should I be seeing more or is this the way it is?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 10:08 PM #4
    john zigler
    john zigler is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home john zigler's Avatar
    Join Date
    Mar 2003
    Location
    wisconsin
    Age
    50
    Posts
    9,937

    Re: AZ n00b

    The fuel injected skis are more efficient. At idle speeds your ratio is only like 100:1.

    You should see some some, but not lots, like older skis.

    Make sure your oil lines are good. SeaDoos are known for cracking/leaking.
    RCJS also doing business as WATCON
    608-743-1305 9am to 5pm CST m-f
    email watcon@watcon.com

    Please visit our web sites

    new parts / products / services www.watcon.com
    used parts www.rockcountyjetski.webs.com
    thank you

    Please check out and like WATCON on Facebook
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (3 members and 1 guests)

  1. BLRider,
  2. john zigler,
  3. zSc00byz

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 