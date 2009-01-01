Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: AZ n00b #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2018 Location El Mirage Age 46 Posts 2 AZ n00b Good Afternoon,

Back in February Girl friend and I picked up a 2004 SeaDoo GTI LE-RFI 115hr and only 937miles.

has only been on the water 3x the last 3-4yr



So on our 1st lake trip it was a bust ski wouldnt run well and maxed at 3500RPM

determined it was a fouled plug, swapped out and hit the lake a few weeks later, another fouled plug but had extras, swapped and it ran great, maxed about 48mph per GPS.

But once out of water noticed a lot of oil dripping out of drain plugs only to discover there was 2stroke oil all over the hull.

few weeks later pull oil tank find 2 cracks and the seam starting to come apart, some JB Weld epoxy (2coats after a few hours of cure time) put tank back in hit the lake but only minimal oil (low oil light was on,but had enough in it) it did good no leaks.

Today top off oil hit water and after a few run low oil light check and 🤬 a hull full of oil and oil leaking from seam.

So Im guessing its time to get a one piece tank and / or just bypass it all together and start premixing?

And Ive also noticed our ski doesnt smoke like other skis do now Im sure its probably due to their premix ratio but shouldnt we be seeing something?



Thougts suggestions appreciated 😁👍🏻 #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Mar 2003 Location wisconsin Age 50 Posts 9,937 Re: AZ n00b Welcome to the site.



Pretty common for the SeaDoo oil tanks to leak.



You cannot go pre-mix on a RFI machine. Need to replace the tank.



What about the “smoking”

Should I be seeing more or is this the way it is? #4 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Mar 2003 Location wisconsin Age 50 Posts 9,937 Re: AZ n00b The fuel injected skis are more efficient. At idle speeds your ratio is only like 100:1.



You should see some some, but not lots, like older skis.



Make sure your oil lines are good. SeaDoos are known for cracking/leaking.

