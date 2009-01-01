pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 07:15 PM #1
    oski.lynn@gmail.com
    oski.lynn@gmail.com is offline
    Frequent Poster oski.lynn@gmail.com's Avatar
    Join Date
    Apr 2011
    Location
    mass
    Posts
    296
    Blog Entries
    2

    Dry suits (2) Slippery Dry suits Gore tex fabric !!! 2 for $200 shipped

    I have two medium Slippery Dry suits for sale. New neck and wrist rubber over the winter. Size medium but are totally adjustable. I wear one and I am 5'7" 140 pds My son wears one he is 6 ' 0" 190.

    Great deal 200 for both shipped! or 115 each.

    Real nice light suits, NOT the big heavy scuba suits..

    Can send pics to your cell. I am having issues uploading pics.

    508-331-4347 text
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 08:49 PM #2
    oski.lynn@gmail.com
    oski.lynn@gmail.com is offline
    Frequent Poster oski.lynn@gmail.com's Avatar
    Join Date
    Apr 2011
    Location
    mass
    Posts
    296
    Blog Entries
    2

    Re: Dry suits (2) Slippery Dry suits Gore tex fabric !!! 2 for $200 shipped

    SOLD SOLD SOLD Thanks, everyone !
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests)

  1. billman100

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 