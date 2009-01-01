|
|
-
Frequent Poster
Dry suits (2) Slippery Dry suits Gore tex fabric !!! 2 for $200 shipped
I have two medium Slippery Dry suits for sale. New neck and wrist rubber over the winter. Size medium but are totally adjustable. I wear one and I am 5'7" 140 pds My son wears one he is 6 ' 0" 190.
Great deal 200 for both shipped! or 115 each.
Real nice light suits, NOT the big heavy scuba suits..
Can send pics to your cell. I am having issues uploading pics.
508-331-4347 text
-
Frequent Poster
Re: Dry suits (2) Slippery Dry suits Gore tex fabric !!! 2 for $200 shipped
SOLD SOLD SOLD Thanks, everyone !
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests)
- billman100
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules