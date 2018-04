Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Pump stuffer for X2...? #1 I dream skis Join Date Apr 2014 Location Pismo Age 53 Posts 788 Blog Entries 1 Pump stuffer for X2...? Does anyone make a stuffer for the x2 650 pump? Looked several places. Any help or links would be appreciated.



Thx 96 xp stocker w/ the works

96 xp stocker

96 xp project

92 X2 650/750 conv build



90 JS440/650sx conversion

04 YfZ450

05 GSXR 1000 #2 PWCToday Guru Join Date Mar 2003 Location Shiocton, Wisconsin Age 40 Posts 473 Re: Pump stuffer for X2...? I think you use the 750 stuffer with a spacer between the cone and the pump. Rade dudes makes or made the spacer. This could be all wrong, but I'm pretty sure I read

about it a while back. 2001 Superjet; R&D, Blowsion, UMI, Riva, Wetwolf, Ocean Pro.



1987 650sx: Mariner, UMI, Neo Designes, R&D, Jetsports, Renthal, Hydro-Turf, Skat-Trak, Reworked stock pipe, 40mm carb, Wetwolf F/S cone.



1986 JS300; lots of mods, fast for a 300...I think



