Buckshot Modified Stock 951 Carbs?

That's what it looks like to me. I have never seen or heard of them though, have you guys? I missed a set modified by Novi a couple years ago unfortunately.



Those look like stock carbs somebody has re jetted to delete the accel pump. Add in some T handle adjuster screws and a velocity stack and this is what you get.

Not Buckshot

Not Novi

Factory bore/butterfly



Not Buckshot

Not Novi

Factory bore/butterfly

PWC Sales/Service/Performance Grand Lake,OK

922 N.3rd St. Langley,OK 74350 918-902-7876



