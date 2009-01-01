|
Buckshot Modified Stock 951 Carbs?
That's what it looks like to me. I have never seen or heard of them though, have you guys? I missed a set modified by Novi a couple years ago unfortunately.
https://www.ebay.com/itm/Seadoo-Raci...kAAOSwa2ZakDzH
Top Dog
Re: Buckshot Modified Stock 951 Carbs?
Those look like stock carbs somebody has re jetted to delete the accel pump. Add in some T handle adjuster screws and a velocity stack and this is what you get.
Not Buckshot
Not Novi
Factory bore/butterfly
PWC Sales/Service/Performance Grand Lake,OK
PWC Sales/Service/Performance Grand Lake,OK
