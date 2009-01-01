pxctoday

  Today, 02:25 PM #1
    Matt Braley
    Join Date
    Dec 2011
    Location
    Niceville, FL
    Age
    43
    Posts
    3,277

    Buckshot Modified Stock 951 Carbs?

    That's what it looks like to me. I have never seen or heard of them though, have you guys? I missed a set modified by Novi a couple years ago unfortunately.

    https://www.ebay.com/itm/Seadoo-Raci...kAAOSwa2ZakDzH
  Today, 03:52 PM #2
    Swiss
    Join Date
    Jun 2010
    Location
    Tulsa,OK
    Age
    38
    Posts
    1,868

    Re: Buckshot Modified Stock 951 Carbs?

    Those look like stock carbs somebody has re jetted to delete the accel pump. Add in some T handle adjuster screws and a velocity stack and this is what you get.

    Not Buckshot
    Not Novi
    Factory bore/butterfly

    PWC Sales/Service/Performance Grand Lake,OK
    922 N.3rd St. Langley,OK 74350 918-902-7876

