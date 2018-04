Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 95 750 SXi Jetting for A/M flame arrestors and 9/15 impeller #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Aug 2016 Location California Posts 205 95 750 SXi Jetting for A/M flame arrestors and 9/15 impeller Rebuilding my buddies 95 750 SXi with dual Keihins and I want to add some aftermarket flame arrestors and eliminate the chokes. I'm planning on lowering pop-off to 23-25 psi but not sure where to go with jetting. It has the original jetting so I'm thinking at least I should be upping the pilot a size or 2. Anyone have some input here? Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules