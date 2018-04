Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Skat Trak 12 Vein #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date May 2017 Location Gun Barrel City, TX Age 50 Posts 56 Skat Trak 12 Vein Does anyone know where I can find a parts diagram for a 12 vein Skat Trak pump for a Sea doo? #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2003 Location Sunny Fla Posts 26,038 Re: Skat Trak 12 Vein As far as I know there is none....they are usually a Kawasaki bearing/shaft set up. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules