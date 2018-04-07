pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 1 of 1
  1. Today, 02:22 PM #1
    sportsfreak29
    sportsfreak29 is offline
    I dream skis sportsfreak29's Avatar
    Join Date
    Oct 2011
    Location
    Midland, Tx.
    Posts
    598

    Newmiller Machine, Appreciation Thread, Show off your stuff guys!

    Over the years, Chris has always taken the time to answer my jet ski questions and has helped me with a number of issues from motor set ups to pump issues.

    Even though I hadn't sent him any work, he still helped and was always fun to talk with.

    Finally after several years, I sent him my 650sx top end for a hot rec port, cylinder boring, head work and flywheel lightening.

    Last Friday I received a notice that my package had been delivered, and eagerly headed to the mailbox.

    I knew from his cult following that he did top notch work, but to be honest, I wasn't quite ready for the sunrise that awaited within my returned parcel.

    Upon unpackaging my parts, I was both thrilled and stunned by the quality of his workmanship. I immediately called him to offer my thanks, and as the commensurate gentleman, he was quite humbe excepting the praise.

    I felt it was important to start a thread to show just how good this guy is.

    Below are some pictures of the worked parts I received back. I hope others post pictures of their stuff also.

    So Chris, hats off to you brother!

    IMG_20180407_123403266.jpgIMG_20180407_123349814.jpg

    IMG_20180407_123239434.jpg

    [IMG_20180407_122957123.jpgIMG_20180407_123111533.jpgIMG_20180407_123013622.jpgIMG_20180407_123159217.jpgIMG_20180407_123136349.jpgIMG_20180407_123143474.jpgIMG_20180407_123608814.jpgIMG_20180407_123621608.jpgIMG_20180407_123053041.jpgIMG_20180407_123105616.jpg

    All I can say is WOW!
    Last edited by sportsfreak29; Today at 02:24 PM.
    If you're not crashing, then you're not trying!!!

    Ski situation in limbo!

    Special thanks to Chris Newmiller, and Mitchell at M&M Marine!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 