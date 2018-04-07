Over the years, Chris has always taken the time to answer my jet ski questions and has helped me with a number of issues from motor set ups to pump issues.
Even though I hadn't sent him any work, he still helped and was always fun to talk with.
Finally after several years, I sent him my 650sx top end for a hot rec port, cylinder boring, head work and flywheel lightening.
Last Friday I received a notice that my package had been delivered, and eagerly headed to the mailbox.
I knew from his cult following that he did top notch work, but to be honest, I wasn't quite ready for the sunrise that awaited within my returned parcel.
Upon unpackaging my parts, I was both thrilled and stunned by the quality of his workmanship. I immediately called him to offer my thanks, and as the commensurate gentleman, he was quite humbe excepting the praise.
I felt it was important to start a thread to show just how good this guy is.
Below are some pictures of the worked parts I received back. I hope others post pictures of their stuff also.
So Chris, hats off to you brother!
IMG_20180407_123403266.jpgIMG_20180407_123349814.jpg
IMG_20180407_123239434.jpg
[IMG_20180407_122957123.jpgIMG_20180407_123111533.jpgIMG_20180407_123013622.jpgIMG_20180407_123159217.jpgIMG_20180407_123136349.jpgIMG_20180407_123143474.jpgIMG_20180407_123608814.jpgIMG_20180407_123621608.jpgIMG_20180407_123053041.jpgIMG_20180407_123105616.jpg
All I can say is WOW!