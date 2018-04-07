Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Newmiller Machine, Appreciation Thread, Show off your stuff guys! #1 I dream skis Join Date Oct 2011 Location Midland, Tx. Posts 598 Newmiller Machine, Appreciation Thread, Show off your stuff guys! Over the years, Chris has always taken the time to answer my jet ski questions and has helped me with a number of issues from motor set ups to pump issues.



Even though I hadn't sent him any work, he still helped and was always fun to talk with.



Finally after several years, I sent him my 650sx top end for a hot rec port, cylinder boring, head work and flywheel lightening.



Last Friday I received a notice that my package had been delivered, and eagerly headed to the mailbox.



I knew from his cult following that he did top notch work, but to be honest, I wasn't quite ready for the sunrise that awaited within my returned parcel.



Upon unpackaging my parts, I was both thrilled and stunned by the quality of his workmanship. I immediately called him to offer my thanks, and as the commensurate gentleman, he was quite humbe excepting the praise.



I felt it was important to start a thread to show just how good this guy is.



Below are some pictures of the worked parts I received back. I hope others post pictures of their stuff also.



So Chris, hats off to you brother!



IMG_20180407_123403266.jpgIMG_20180407_123349814.jpg



IMG_20180407_123239434.jpg



[IMG_20180407_122957123.jpgIMG_20180407_123111533.jpgIMG_20180407_123013622.jpgIMG_20180407_123159217.jpgIMG_20180407_123136349.jpgIMG_20180407_123143474.jpgIMG_20180407_123608814.jpgIMG_20180407_123621608.jpgIMG_20180407_123053041.jpgIMG_20180407_123105616.jpg



All I can say is WOW! Last edited by sportsfreak29; Today at 02:24 PM . If you're not crashing, then you're not trying!!!



Ski situation in limbo!



Special thanks to Chris Newmiller, and Mitchell at M&M Marine! Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules