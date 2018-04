Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Westcoast 650sx Dual carbs #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Aug 2007 Location Pennellville, NY Age 43 Posts 304 Westcoast 650sx Dual carbs Hi, I have a set of Westcoast carbs and intake for Kawi 650sx. Sorry I don't know the history of these carbs cause they came in a lot buy that I bought. I am willing to attempt to answer any question you may have. Thank you for looking.



150 shipped



You will get me fast if you call or text me.

315-263-6244



Thanks

Pat

20180319_231912.jpg20180319_231932.jpg20180319_231828.jpg Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 5 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 5 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules