Beautiful customers skis

System with a new ty tank. It looks awesome, I may be biased. It basically hides your fuel lines giving you that clean look inside your ski thats takes you to the next level. It also allows you to fill your ski with out making a mess inside your engine bay. Such a Sano ski.

This was sent to me by a customer. This is the wax racing products fuel System with a new ty tank. It looks awesome, I may be biased. It basically hides your fuel lines giving you that clean look inside your ski thats takes you to the next level. It also allows you to fill your ski with out making a mess inside your engine bay. Such a Sano ski. Contact either Ty McFarland or https://www.waxracingproducts.com/pr...nt-fuel-system











Check out wax racing on facebook for all your billet ski parts your looking for

Re: Beautiful customers skis
Awesome!! Will these be avalable in the US and how much??

