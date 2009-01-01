|
Pulser coil install ?
How do I determine which way to install pulser coil? Both its sides and pole position are symmetrical. I have researched and found it can be put in backwards, which I do NOT want to do. I have been working on this '87 JS550 since October off and on and have yet to see it run !!! I am also installing an exciter coil. Any info would be GREATLY appreciated.
-
Re: Pulser coil install ?
i dont think it will bolt on but one way. i replaced one on my stator a while back and i dont think it would bolt together but one way. post a pic or two of it.
91 440; PJS Viper 7000, jetsport exhaust mani, factory full pipe, coffman waterbox,solas 17*, jetco worked 440 pump, ocean pro nozzles. shredmaster ocean rideplate and grate combo, wide tray, footholds, deep strake mod, driveshaft fill,650sx quick turn
build thread part 1: http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=331343
build thread part 2: http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=364872
build thread part 3: http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=396154
