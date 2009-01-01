Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Pulser coil install ? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2017 Location Mesa, AZ Age 66 Posts 12 Pulser coil install ? How do I determine which way to install pulser coil? Both its sides and pole position are symmetrical. I have researched and found it can be put in backwards, which I do NOT want to do. I have been working on this '87 JS550 since October off and on and have yet to see it run !!! I am also installing an exciter coil. Any info would be GREATLY appreciated. #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Apr 2010 Location charlotte,nc Age 34 Posts 3,318 Re: Pulser coil install ? i dont think it will bolt on but one way. i replaced one on my stator a while back and i dont think it would bolt together but one way. post a pic or two of it.



