  Today, 12:03 AM #1
    kayakmc
    Pulser coil install ?

    How do I determine which way to install pulser coil? Both its sides and pole position are symmetrical. I have researched and found it can be put in backwards, which I do NOT want to do. I have been working on this '87 JS550 since October off and on and have yet to see it run !!! I am also installing an exciter coil. Any info would be GREATLY appreciated.
  Today, 12:45 AM #2
    fastgtfairlane
    Re: Pulser coil install ?

    i dont think it will bolt on but one way. i replaced one on my stator a while back and i dont think it would bolt together but one way. post a pic or two of it.
