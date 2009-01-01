Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2001 Yamaha Gp1200r Spitting oil out of #3 cylinder #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Apr 2004 Location Venice FL Age 38 Posts 97 2001 Yamaha Gp1200r Spitting oil out of #3 cylinder 01 1200 pv ..Ski has been sitting for about 4 years now , just rebuild carbs fuel lines ect...

My guess is crankcase filled with oil over time ...but why is it spitting oil out of #3 cylinder #2 just a little and #1 is good ...

I did unhook the oil feed line to that carb thinking oil pump is duping that much in there but it isnt ...how do i ged rid of the oil ? just crank it with plugs out till it clears up ? i have been doing it for a while and it seems like same amount keeps coming out ...

Any input would be appreciated



